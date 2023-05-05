Young Polk deputy Blane Lane makes 37th name added to memorial for fallen officers

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — It’s a fear many families of law enforcement officers have in the back of their minds whether their loved one will make it home from work.

“The sudden and never-ending shock when their loved one never returned home. May we never forget the price these families have paid,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Those heroes who died protecting Polk County communities were honored at Thursday's 35th Annual Polk County Peace Officers’ Memorial Service.

“You never want to see your child’s name on a plaque because they’re not here,” said Shellie Lane, mother of Deputy Blane Lane.

Polk County deputy Blane Lane, 21, who was killed while serving a warrant last October, is the latest name to be added to the memorial wall. His mother, father, and three-year-old daughter placed a rose on his monument.

“Honestly, I shouldn’t be here doing this. He should be here. All the recognition that he gets, he should be here to get that,” Shellie said.

The memorial recognizes the sacrifices law enforcement officers make every day. Currently, 37 brave officers are remembered at the site.

“It takes a calling; it takes passion. In today’s society especially, there is a need for men and women to have that commitment to the community. A commitment to serve,” said Bill LePere, Chairman of Polk County Law Enforcement Memorial Fund.

Though these officers made the ultimate sacrifice, they will never be forgotten.

“He can’t be here to do what he loved. He was just taken way too soon,” Shellie said.