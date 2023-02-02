Young Haines City officer named Polk’s Officer of the Year

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A young Haines City police officer receives Polk County’s top law enforcement honor.

Patrol officer Haley Mcdonald has only been on the Haines City police force for a little more than a year but has made a lasting impression.

“That’s my favorite part, helping people when they’re in a time of need. Just how I needed it whenever I was a child,” said Haley McDonald.

The 21-year-old was just named Law Enforcement Officer of the Year for medium-sized agencies by the Polk County Police Chiefs Association.

“The actions that she takes on a daily basis exemplify what we look for in an officer,” said Haines City Police Chief Greg Goreck.

ABC Action News spent the day with Officer McDonald. Her connection with the community and continued involvement with citizens long after their cases are closed are some of the reasons she was recognized.

WFTS

“Car accidents where we have serious bodily injury, we don’t know what happens because once you go to the hospital, we’re left out of the loop. When you can keep in touch, it's an honor,” McDonald said.

As a child, she never imagined becoming a person who wears a badge.

“I grew up in an impoverished area of Lakeland. My mom was in and out of jail and hospitals for mental health. I didn’t have a good view on policing,” McDonald said.

As she got older, she formed a bond with the law enforcement officers that she knew. “I learned that they’re people too and they can make our lives better,” McDonald said.

She said her commitment to duty, having a positive attitude and strong work ethic will continue for years to come.

“I can see how much I just did in this one year of being here. How much I can do in 20-30 years if I continue this,” McDonald said.