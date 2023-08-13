Woman in serious condition after traffic crash in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is in serious condition after a traffic crash in Polk County early Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

At 12:17 a.m., an FHP trooper was conducting stationary radar speed enforcement on Ronald Reagan Parkway near Champions Gate Boulevard when a red 2015 Ford Mustang passed him at nearly 80 mph in a 45 mph zone.

As the trooper turned on his emergency lights to enter traffic, the driver of the Mustang, 18-year-old Ramon Santiago-Garcia, turned off the car's lights and accelerated over a rise and around a curve out of the trooper's sight.

The trooper was unable to see the car again, so he turned off his emergency lights and stopped his attempt to overtake.

As the trooper approached the intersection of Ronald Reagan Parkway and Pine Tree Trail, he saw that the Mustang crashed into a 2008 Nissan Pathfinder and discovered that Santiago-Garcia and a passenger of the Mustang had fled on foot.

Polk County deputies assisted with locating the passenger, but Santiago-Garcia has not yet been located. A second passenger was discovered in the back seat.

The two people in the Pathfinder and both passengers of the Mustang were transported to local hospitals. The driver of the Pathfinder, a 22-year-old woman, remains hospitalized in serious condition.