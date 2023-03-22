Woman dies after crash causes car fire: PCSO

BABSON PARK, Fla. — One woman is dead after a crash caused her car to catch fire Tuesday night.

Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said that around 11:30 p.m., Patricia Roberts, 53, was driving home from her job at The Coop Restaurant when she exited onto Waverly Road. She began to turn left onto Scenic Highway before she stopped in the westbound lane.

Coleden Snowden, 19, was driving a 2005 Chevy Tahoe west on Scenic Highway when he saw Roberts' 2018 Kia Stinger stopped in the lane. He attempted to brake and swerve but ended up crashing into the driver's side door of the Kia. The Kia then immediately caught fire.

First responders declared Roberts dead once they arrived and extinguished the fire. Snowden was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries.

The road was closed for around four hours while officials investigated.