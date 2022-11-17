Woman allegedly pulls gun on another driver after believing she cut her off, police say

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A woman allegedly pulled a handgun on another driver after believing she had cut her off, according to the Winter Haven Police Department.

Police said that on Wednesday, around 7:54 a.m., Bonita Adams, 25, was driving southeast down 6th Street in Winter Haven when she thought that another driver had cut her off.

When both vehicles stopped for a red light at the intersection of Avenue K and 6th Street, Adams allegedly got out of her car with a handgun and walked to the driver's side door of the victim's car. Police said she then pointed the gun at the victim's face and said that if the driver ever cut her off again, she would find her and kill her.

According to officials, the victim had her 12-year-old child in the car with her. Adams then walked back to her own car when the light changed.

The victim continued driving down the street while contacting police while Adams followed behind.

Officers found both cars in the area of 6th Street and Avenue C and approached Adams. She told police that the victim cut her off, and she did point a handgun into the victim's face.

Adams was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and exhibiting a weapon within 1,000 feet of a school.