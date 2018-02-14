Polk County firefighters save a German Shepherd puppy from a house fire

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- Firefighters saved a German Shepherd puppy from a house fire on Tuesday afternoon near Winter Haven.

Polk Fire Rescue crews responded to a call around 2:09 p.m. of a fire outside a home at 205 Westwood Avenue in the Inwood neighborhood.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found flames engulfing about 50 percent of one house and threatening a neighboring home.

Crews say no one was inside either house.

Firefighters were unable to save the first home. While searching the second house for victims, Capt. Clay Hamric, Engineer Chris Lowe and Firefighter Ryan Reed discovered the German Shepherd puppy.

The puppy was reunited with its owned on Tuesday night.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting the affected families.