Police: Burglary suspect took hinges off door, broke into elderly woman's home during broad daylight

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Winter Haven Police are asking for the public's help identifying a burglary suspect seen on video inside an elderly woman's home.

Police say that around 10 a.m. on Thursday, the elderly victim who lives in the 400 block of Avenue O SE found her kitchen door leading from the garage was open. She then found the exterior door to the garage had been removed from its hinges.

Video captured shows a white male enter the home through the kitchen and move into the living room. Police believe that something inside the home startled him and he immediately turned and left the residence.

The homeowner, who was at home at the time, was uninjured and nothing was taken.

Police describe the suspect as a white male, between 45 to 55 years old. He is believed to be between 5'9 - 5'11 tall. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt and a dark jacket, white sneakers, a camouflage hat and had gloves on his hands.

"This is extremely concerning," said Chief Charlie Bird. "The brazen nature of someone taking a door off the hinges to gain entry in broad daylight could certainly lead to a dangerous scenario. I am so thankful this homeowner was not harmed during this, but this guy has the potential to strike again and an encounter with a homeowner could have a different result. This suspect must be caught."

Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a cash reward.