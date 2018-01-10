Police: 3 people with small child steal more than $1,000 from Walmart

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Winter Haven Police are searching for three adults who they say went into a Walmart and stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise while a small child was with them.

Police say that the three adults and the small child entered the Walmart located at 7450 Cypress Gardens Boulevard on Monday through the Garden Center. The group walked to the electronics section where they began placing high-dollar electronics (sound bars) in the carts.

Next, the male takes the small child back to the car and moves the car, a black Chevy Impala, to the automotive section of the parking lot.

The females then take $1,068 worth of electronics and then leave the store through the automotive section without paying.

A customer sitting in the automotive section immediately alerted an employee, but by the time they got outside, the group had left the parking lot.

#NobodyLikesAThief See these 3? They took $1068 worth of electronics from Walmart with NO attempt to pay. Even had a small child with them. #NoWayToRaiseAChild If you recognize them call Heartland Crime Stoppers 1-800-226-8477 @heartlandcs pic.twitter.com/cTiA5eXhhv — Winter Haven Police (@WHPoliceDept) January 10, 2018

"Why do people think they can go into a store and treat it like it's a free-for-all and anything is theirs for free?" Winter Haven Police posted on Facebook. "That's what these people did - and we all have to pay in the end!"

Anyone with information on their identities can send a private message to the inbox on this page.

Those who wish to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Anonymity is guaranteed and callers could be eligible for a CACSH reward.