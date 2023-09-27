Winter Haven sensory garden will help people with autism and Alzheimer’s

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A new garden is coming to the City of Winter Haven, but it is not just about stopping to smell the roses.

Inside the sensory room at Winter Haven Public Library, children who are on the autism spectrum can interact with an array of sensory experiences.

“Different lights, different vibrations, sounds, music, tactile, all different sensory inputs, and you get to choose which ones you want to use,” said Jane Martin, Winter Haven City Librarian.

Research shows that spending time in a sensory room can help children and adults improve their focus, cognitive development, communication, and motor skills.

The library is now bringing this sensory room experience outdoors.

“There will be panels on the ground with different textures. There will be different musical instruments that look like artwork,” Martin said.

The Sensory Garden and Discovery Space will provide an immersive experience that stimulates all five senses and improves the well-being of children on the spectrum as well as adults with Alzheimer's and dementia.

Martin got the idea after caring for her mother, who died from dementia.

“I saw how excited and what joy she got from picking out the equipment in here. I started to do research and discovered it’s good for all people of all ages with different cognitive abilities,” Martin said.

More than $100,000 was donated from the nonprofit Friends of the Library with help from the group Rockin’ on the Chain. The group raises money for projects that benefit people with autism and special needs.

Founder John Straughn said he wishes his son, who has autism, had a sensory garden growing up.

“I do wish he had something. Everybody has their different spectrums, but it does affect seven out of 10 people, adults, you name it. The city was in need,” said Straughn.

The sensory garden is expected to open before the end of the year.

