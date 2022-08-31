Winter Haven Police warn parents about 'shroom'-laced chocolate bars

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Winter Haven Police Department is warning parents about "shroom"-laced chocolate bars that have been found during a recent search warrant.

Shrooms are mushrooms that contain psilocybin, which can cause hallucinations and delusions, as well as vomiting and increased blood pressure.

While there are no reports of children consuming this type of chocolate so far, police are warning parents to talk to their kids about the potential danger.

"This type of substance is a Schedule 1 drug and is not legal in the State of Florida," Chief of Police David Brannan said in a release. "Parents are encouraged to speak with their children about consuming anything that could possibly contain a dangerous substance."

Pills and gummies laced with fentanyl are also being produced, though they have not cropped up in Winter Haven just yet. Their colorful appearance could have many mistaking the harmful substances for candy.

"Fentanyl is becoming so widespread and dealers are finding new ways to entice unsuspecting users," Brannan said.

Brannan also stated that the police department is dedicated to targeting dealers of such substances.