Winter Haven Police use new virtual reality tool for de-escalation training

POLK COUNTY, Fl.a — The Winter Haven Police Department is unveiling a new training technique using virtual reality. Department leaders said this will help save lives and better prepare officers for the future.

It is called the Axon Virtual Reality Simulator. It puts officers in real-life situations to help them better prepare for future situations.

I spoke to Sergeant Steve Rusich about how this works. He said officers are put in intense situations and are tested on their response.

“There is some when it is domestic violence. There’s active shooters in here, bar fights, officers in distress,” Sergeant Rusich said.

He said this will help his officers respond quicker and more efficiently in future situations.