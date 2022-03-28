WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Winter Haven Police Department is asking for help finding a man they say "pummeled" an elderly victim outside of a Publix on Saturday.

According to a Facebook post by the department, it happened outside of the Publix at SE Plaza on Cypress Gardens Boulevard around 2:20 p.m.

VIDEO: Winter Haven Police search for suspect who 'pummeled' elderly man outside Publix

As the 73-year-old victim exited the store and entered a crosswalk, police said a pewter-colored Ford F250 "sped by faster than it should have" and came close to the elderly man.

The victim yelled at the driver and the truck slowed down, police said. The two men exchanged words as the truck continued to drive away. Police said the victim went toward the exit where the truck was heading, toward Cypress Gardens Blvd., and the truck stopped.

Police said the suspect got out of the truck and punched the elderly victim. When the victim said he was going to call 911, police said the suspect walked back over and attacked the man again before he took his phone and smashed it on the ground which prevented him from calling for help.

Police said the direction the suspect left on Cypress Gardens Blvd. is unknown. Police provided the picture below of the suspect from the China Buffet where authorities said he had eaten earlier with his family.

Winter Haven Police Department

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Winter Haven Police Department at 863-401-2256. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS. Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a cash reward.