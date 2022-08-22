Winter Haven Police make arrest in deadly July 4 shooting

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Winter Haven Police said a man is in custody for the July 4 shooting that killed one man and injured two other people.

Bernard Footman, 47, was arrested on August 18, the department announced on Sunday. He's charged with the death of Demetrick Brown, 26.

Winter Haven Police Department Demetrick Brown, 26, was shot and killed during a pop-up block party on July 4.

Brown's family remembered him as a humble and kind-hearted person. On July 28, police announced that the reward leading to an arrest for his murder increased to $10,000.

"They gave a $10,000 reward for my brother's death. Which is a lot of money for some. It shouldn't even take $10,000 because he was an innocent guy. Stand-up guy, humble person, will give you the shirt off his back," Dejuan Hopkins told ABC Action News in July.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:



Footman is charged with second-degree murder-firearm, two counts of attempted murder in the second degree, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence and discharging a firearm in public.

"Our investigators worked tirelessly to get justice for Demetrick's family," said Police Chief David Brannan. "We know this doesn't erase the pain the family has gone through, but we are glad to help bring closure for them."

The police department is scheduled to hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. on Monday to provide further details on the arrest of Footman. Members of Brown's family will be present.