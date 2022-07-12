Watch Now
Investigators need help identifying woman who may have information on deadly Winter Haven shooting

winter haven woman.png
Winter Haven Police Department
winter haven woman.png
Posted at 9:16 PM, Jul 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-11 21:16:28-04

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Winter Haven investigators need help identifying the woman seen in the photo below. She may have information in the death investigation of the Winter Haven Fourth of July shooting.

winter haven woman.png

Winter Haven Police say the woman may have information on the death of Demetrick Brown, who was killed in the Winter Haven Fourth of July shooting. Authorities say she is needed for questioning only.

The shooting happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and left one person dead and two people injured.

Anyone with any information on her identity is asked to contact Detective Lozado at 863-595-1721 or Heartland Crimestoppers at 1-800-226-8477.

