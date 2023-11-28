Watch Now
Winter Haven man wins $5 million top prize on $20 scratch-off

Posted at 12:15 PM, Nov 28, 2023
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Winter Haven man won the $5 million top prize on a $20 scratch-off, the Florida Lottery announced on Tuesday.

Rickey Johnson, 66, bought his winning ticket from the Haines City Food Mart, which will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket. He took his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.

The scratch-off game, Gold Rush Limited, launched in September 2021.

It features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.

