Winter Haven man arrested for attacking officers, trying to take gun

A Winter Haven man was arrested after police say he attacked two officers and attempted to take a firearm from one.

On Saturday, June 26, 2021 just before noon, a Winter Haven Police Officer responded to a disturbance call at a home on 4th St SE in Winter Haven.

When he arrived, the officer says he found 27-year-old Marc Tucker arguing with his mother.

Tucker claimed his mother was kicking him out of the residence and he was not going to leave. Tucker's mother stated that he did not live there and has not for at least a year.

After asking Tucker to leave the property, Tucker reportedly became irate at the officer and started cursing at him and called 9-1-1 telling dispatch that the officer was cursing him. After being told to not call 9-1-1 again, Tucker called another time. At this point, a second Winter Haven Police Officer arrived and when they attempted to place Tucker under arrest, he began to pull away and fight, police said.

According to Winter Haven PD, Tucker then punched one of the officers in the face and as they were going to the ground, he punched the officer a second time in the back of the neck. As they were on the ground, Tucker then struck the second officer in the face and then grabbed the officer's radio from its holder on the duty belt. While on the ground, Tucker then started to grab the officer's firearm yelling, "I'm going to kill you!"

The officer was able to pull Tucker's arm away and as Tucker continued to fight, he deployed his department-issued Taser which took effect. The officers did not suffer serious injury and medical treatment was not needed.

Tucker was taken to Winter Haven Hospital for medical treatment. He continued to yell at both officers and then spit in both officers faces multiple times while at the hospital, officials say. He also continued to threaten to kill them both. Once he was medically cleared, Tucker was transported to the Polk County Jail.

He is charged with Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer (F2), 2 counts of Battery on Law Enforcement Officer (F-3), 2 counts of Resisting with Violence (F3); Deprive Officer Means of Protection/Communication (F3); and Misuse of 911 (M1).