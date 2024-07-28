Winter Haven crash knocks out power to businesses, police officials say

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A vehicle crash Sunday morning in Winter Haven knocked out power to a number of businesses in city limits.

The crash occurred at about 4:48 a.m. at Havendale Boulevard and 16th Street, according to the Winter Haven Police Department

The driver of a gold Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Havendale Boulevard when the vehicle left the roadway at 16th Street, striking and severing a power pole.

The crash caused the power outage to businesses on Havendale Boulevard and 20th Street and extending to Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard Blvd. and First Street.

All eastbound traffic is shut down on Havendale Boulevard at 16th Street and is being

diverted to Lake Howard Drive.

The crash impacted traffic signals from MLK Boulevard at First Street all along

Havendale Boulevard. Drivers are asked to be careful when traveling through

the area until power is restored, police officials said.

TECO is on scene, however there was no set time for power restoration as additional equipment is needed to start repairs, officials said.

The driver of the vehicle did not suffer any injuries and impairment did not

appear to be the cause, police officials noted.