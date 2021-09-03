Watch
Winter Haven couple make hyper-local apparel

Winter Haven Apparel
Posted at 10:12 AM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 10:12:30-04

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A couple in Winter Haven is highlighting the hyper-local things the city and Polk County have to offer through clothing.

Sally and Nando DC are behind Winter Haven Apparel. Their website says the brand is based on hard and honest work.

"Real Livin' -Fun Havin' - Traveling & Enjoying Every Day to the Fullest. It's our Haven."

Their products feature Winter Haven's iconic water skiing, the chain of lakes and more.

In May, they also debuted a mural at a local coffee shop, Haven Coffee Roasters.

Visit their website or Facebook page to learn more.

