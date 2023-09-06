Winter Haven couple indicted for murder and child abuse following drowning of 6-year-old

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Winter Haven couple faces charges with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and other crimes related to the alleged abuse and drowning death of a 6-year-old boy in their care.

The case started on April 22, 2023, when paramedics and sheriff's deputies were called to the home of Tre Seymore, 27, and Alize Seymore, 25. When they arrived, the couple told them the child had been found face down in the water.

Deputies said the Seymores told them the child had been sent to the bath as punishment for soiling himself. The couple told investigators they didn't check on the boy for 20 minutes, and when they eventually broke down the locked door, the child was face down in the water.

As detectives began investigating the home, they found that two other kids, ages 7 and 10, also lived in the home. Those children said they were coerced and rewarded to abuse the 6-year-old.

One child told detectives he witnessed Tre holding the victim's head under the water, pulling the victim out, and performing CPR. He said Alize threatened to choke him if he told the truth about Tre doing this to the victim.

As they made their way through the home, investigators discovered the bedrooms for the children were in deplorable condition and found a dog cage in the garage that was used to punish the victim.

There were also signs of previous abuse, and the victim had open wounds on the day he died, detectives said.

The investigation also uncovered text messages between the couple that discussed the conditions and included one from the day before the child's death with Alize saying, "I wanna put him for adoption. (sic)"

The boy never regained consciousness after being found and died on April 24.

The couple faces charges including:

