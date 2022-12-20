What doctors advise if you can’t find children’s pain-relief medicine in stores

LAKELAND, Fla. — The tripledemic has raised the demand for children’s medicine; now major pharmacy chains are limiting the amount you can purchase.

RSV, flu, and COVID are hitting kids hard and causing an increase in demand for children’s pain-relief medicine. The increased demand forced CVS and Walgreens to restrict the amount of pediatric ibuprofen, and acetaminophen customers can buy.

“With the high number of illnesses coupled with supply chain issues, we are seeing medications like Motrin for children and Advil for children and Tylenol for children that are becoming harder to find,” said Dr. Lisa Cronin, North Pinellas Children's Medical Center.

Pediatrician Dr. Lisa Cronin said if you can't find the medicines your child needs, you can ask your pharmacy for a generic version.

“The generic version of Tylenol is acetaminophen, and the generic version of Advil or Motrin is ibuprofen. A lot of times, even though these brand names may not be available, there may be a generic version,” she said.

Dr. Cronin told ABC Action News that you can also give your child the tablet form of medication, but it’s important to consult your pediatrician first.

“It is important that if you are going to consider a tablet form for your older child, that you know the dose based on their weight that your pediatrician has recommended and that you’re checking the bottle to see what dose that tablet is to make sure that you’re giving the correct dose of medication,” said Dr. Cronin.

According to the Consumer Healthcare Products Association, sales of pediatric pain relievers are up 65% from this time last year. However, manufacturers insist there is not a widespread shortage.

Dr. Cronin is encouraging people to only buy the medications that they need. She said parents don't have to treat every fever their child has. If your child has a fever but is acting normal, let the fever run its course.

“I really advise parents to treat how their child is acting, not necessarily any given number and if they have a question reach out to their child’s pediatrician,” Dr. Cronin said.