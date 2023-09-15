Visit Central Florida names "Tsar of Char" in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. — Visit Central Florida is on a quest to make Polk County a must-visit destination for barbecue fans across the state and even the country.

From putting up banners to unpacking t-shirts to stocking shelves, Chad Ward couldn’t be more proud of how far his company, Whiskey Bent Barbecue, has come over the past 10 years.

“We started in downtown Lakeland on Tennessee Avenue, 900 square feet, and that was everything,” said Ward.

This Saturday, they will be holding the grand opening of their new 15,000-square-foot facility, including manufacturing space, a classroom, and a sales floor, highlighting products from more than 125 companies.

All the success has caught the attention of Kris Keprios and Visit Central Florida.

“Polk County’s history and heritage is in barbecue, people like Chad, I mean Chad is known nationwide, so what better voice to tell that story,” said Keprios.

The award-winning pit master gained barbecue fame after becoming the spokesperson for Traeger Grills.

“So it opened a lot of doors for cooking backstage for celebrities, a lot of athletes, and being able to go out and cook for them and give them a taste of home,” said Ward. “You know barbecue always gives you that warm feeling, has been something that I have just really enjoyed.”

So Chad couldn’t have been more thrilled when Visit Central Florida named him their Tsar of Char.

“I was absolutely honored to be their Tsar of Char, which I think is an awesome title. I got to get some business cards made with that on it. I don’t want to miss that opportunity,” said Ward.

The grilling guru is excited to promote the businesses, events, and people that make Central Florida barbecue so delicious.

“We are going to deem Polk County the barbecue capital of Florida,” said Ward. “When you look at the density of high-level competition cooks and barbecue restaurants, I think it would be hard for any of the other counties in the state to make that claim.”