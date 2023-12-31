Vigil held for Auburndale woman missing for 7 months

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — As the year comes to a close, there is still no closure for Tonya Whipp’s family.

“We had hoped that she would be found by Christmas, and that didn’t happen,” said Donna Martin, Tonya Whipp’s sister.

Seven months have passed, and still no sign of Whipp.

“We pray that she still is alive; however, each day that passes makes it tougher to keep the faith,” Martin said.

Auburndale Police consider Whipp to be missing and endangered. She was last seen in late May. According to her boyfriend, she was not home when he returned from work.

As we enter the new year, her family is praying they’ll get answers soon.

“If harm has come to her, then we want that person to pay, and we want answers. We won’t stop and never give up until we have those answers,” said Whipp’s aunt, Lisa Textor.

Searches conducted by police and search teams have not turned up any new leads. A candlelight prayer vigil held Saturday continues to shine a light on Whipp’s disappearance and will hopefully bring her home.

“If she’s alive, bring her home. If she’s not alive, bring her home. We want to put her to rest. We want peace, and she deserves peace,” said Martin.

If you know anything about where Whipp might be, you are urged to call Auburndale Police. There is a $4,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

