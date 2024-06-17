Video: McDonald's worker grabs gun during argument with customer at drive-through, fire at vehicle

LAKELAND, Fla — Lakeland Police said a McDonald's worker was arrested after allegedly shooting at a customer's vehicle who said the order was incorrect.

Police said that on June 14, around 1 a.m., Chassidy Gardner, 22, was working at the McDonald's drive-through window in the 700 block of East Memorial Boulevard.

Gardner and the customers at the window got into an argument after they felt the order was wrong. According to police, Gardner attempted to throw a drink at the customer while they were leaving. Then, two of the customers got out of the car and opened the drive-through window to throw drinks at Gardner.

Authorities said Gardner had armed herself with a gun and went outside the building to continue to argue with the customers. Gardner then shot at the vehicle as it was leaving the parking lot, hitting it at least once, according to police.

Lakeland Police arrested Gardner for Assault with a Deadly Weapon.