Victims in Polk County plane crash shared a 'love of flying'

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A 24-year-old pilot and flight instructor who died in a plane crash in Polk County is remembered as kind, dedicated, and determined.

NTSB officials said two small planes collided mid-air on Tuesday over Lake Hartridge in Winter Haven.

Faith Baker and 19-year-old Zachary Mace flew in a Piper PA-28 Cherokee for Sunrise Aviation.

Investigators said 78-year-old Lou DeFazio and 67-year-old Randall Crawford were in the second plane, identified as a Piper J-3 Cub owned by Jack Brown's Seaplane Base.

The Lou DeFazio Private Collection

The Lou DeFazio Private Collection

Baker attended People's Church in Winter Haven. Numerous church members came together to talk about the friend they lost.

"She talked about moving up the aviation ladder, flying commercial one day. She was a very driven individual," said Kristi Merritt.

Tristen Rose has attended the church for more than a decade. He met Faith when she joined about three years ago and was recently at her wedding last year. He dressed as a panda bear on her wedding day.

"Her and her husband met when she worked at Panda Express at the time, so we kind of had a joke that I would be the ring bearer at their wedding," said Rose.

Friends said Faith was really shy until you got to know her.

"Faith was a very shy, young lady, very sweet, young lady, but very determined, very strong to be able to accomplish her goals," said David Burton, Music Pastor at People's Church.

Mace attended Summerlin Military Academy and graduated with the class of 2021. Polk State College is mourning the loss of the student pilot.

Summerlin Military Academy

"Our Polk State College family is devoted by this tragedy," said Polk State President Angela Garcia Falconetti. "We extend our deepest condolences to their families, friends and colleagues."

DeFazio was an avid pilot and served in the United States Air Force.

He had a love of flying since he was a child. He also was a commercial pilot before retiring at the age of 60 in 2004. Friends said he split his time between Texas and Winter Haven. He taught others how to fly seaplanes.

Crawford was a long-time customer of Jack Brown's Seaplane Base.

As for Faith's friends, they said she loved to worship God and sing at church.

Tristen Rose

"She loved you. She loved to fly. She loved to worship. She loved to pray. She loved to sing, but most of all, she loved God," said Merritt.

"I spent a lot of time thinking. There's so much that we don't know even though we come to church every week and are part of this, but today, she knows the fullness of Jesus...more than any of us," said Rose.

NTSB officials said that based on the preliminary information, the two people in the Piper Cherokee were practicing flight maneuvers around the Winter Haven Regional Airport.

Officials said the second plane, a Piper J-3 Cub, was maneuvering over the lake to approach Lake Jesse.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Board are investigating.

NTSB officials said a preliminary report may be available within two weeks. A factual report will be available in the next 12 to 18 months, according to NTSB officials.