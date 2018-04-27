Undercover detectives arrest four men for lewd activities at Polk County parks

Detectives with the Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested four men for lewd activities in Polk County parks during an undercover operation.

The operation was conducted in Saddle Creek Park, Gator Creek Preserve, and Circle B Preserve in unincorporated Polk County, in response to complaints about lewd activity at the parks.

The following suspects were arrested:

Robert Lee Greene, 82, of Lakeland, reportedly grabbed an undercover male detective, exposed himself, and solicited the detective to perform a sex act. Greene was charged with with one count indecent exposure (M-1), one count soliciting another for lewdness (M-1), and two counts battery (M-1). He was issued a trespass from all parks in the county. He remains in the Polk County Jail on $2,000 bond.

Gene Smith, Jr., 59, of Haines City, reportedly exposed himself to an undercover male detective at a park and solicited him to perform a sex act. Smith was arrested and charged with one count indecent exposure (M-1), and one count soliciting another for lewdness (M-1). He was issued a trespass from all parks in the county. He was released from the Polk County Jail after posting $1,000 bond.

Clint Stinson, 26, of Lakeland, reportedly solicited an undercover male detective at a park to perform a sex act. He was arrested and charged with one count soliciting another for lewdness (M-1). He was issued a trespass from all parks in the county. He was released from the Polk County Jail after posting $500 bond.

James Thames, 50, of Polk City, reportedly solicited an undercover male detective at a park to perform a sex act. He was arrested and charged with one count soliciting another for lewdness (M-1). He was issued a trespass from all parks in the county. He was released from the Polk County Jail after posting $500 bond.