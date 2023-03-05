Two people were killed in separate Lakeland crashes

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Two fatalities were reported in two separate traffic accidents that occurred in Lakeland on Saturday, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).

According to the sheriff's office, Ezekiel Gomez-Antunez, 25, of Lakeland, swerved his Silverado off the road, overcorrected, and collided with a culvert on Ewell Road at approximately 5 a.m.

PCSO said that Gomez- Antunez's vehicle flipped, ejecting him from the car.

Police stated that he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident and that excessive speed could have been a factor in the crash.

Gomez-Antunez was taken to the hospital by first responders, where he later passed from his injuries.

Around 7:20 p.m. that evening, deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue were alerted to a crash near 5250 SR-33 North.

According to the sheriff's office, David Paul, 45, of Lakeland, was speeding in and out of traffic on his motorcycle when he lost control.

According to deputies, Paul's motorcycle landed and drifted into the path of a Chevrolet Malibu.

The Malibu flipped off the road after colliding with Paul and his motorcycle.

PSCO said another vehicle, a Scion, drove off the road and collided with a traffic sign to avoid the incident.

According to the authorities, both drivers were treated at the hospital and then discharged.

Paul was found dead at the scene by first responders.