Two motorcyclists shot while riding on I-4 in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Two motorcyclists were shot on I-4 in Polk County early Friday morning.

Deputies responded just after midnight to what was initially reported as a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on I-4 eastbound near the US 27 overpass where a woman, 33 (a passenger sitting behind the driver), was seriously injured. The driver of the motorcycle, 38, was not injured. Deputies say the woman's injuries are consistent with falling off the motorcycle and a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital.

Deputies also responded a couple minutes later to an injured person, also a motorcycle rider, near the intersection of Lake Wilson Road and Osceola Polk

Line Road.

The man reported he had been shot while on I-4. He was also taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Polk County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating the shooting(s).

Interstate 4 eastbound was shut down to through traffic at CR557 at about 3:30 a.m. The roadway began to reopen at 6:11 a.m. and all three eastbound lanes are open to travel as of 9:30 a.m.

