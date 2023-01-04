Two drive-by shootings injure 3 in Lake Wales, suspects at large

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — It’s a violent start to the new year as the Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two drive-by shootings in unincorporated Lake Wales.

It’s not uncommon to see children playing outside in the Highland Park Manor subdivision. Ada Walton keeps a close eye as her great-grandchildren play. She’s lived in this neighborhood for eight years.

“It’s quiet; it’s nice. I wouldn’t live nowhere else,” said Ada Walton.

But on Jan. 2 around 2:52 a.m., shots rang out. Walton thought they were fireworks.

“They were shooting, and I thought they were firecrackers, but they are doing it on the next street over, but that wasn’t it. That was gunshots,” said Walton.

Investigators say two suspects shot at a home in the subdivision.

“At least 59 shots toward this house on a drive-by shooting using two different firearms,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

A 19-year-old female who was asleep in a bedroom was shot. She was taken to a local hospital, where she is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives believe the shooting was targeted toward her boyfriend.

“Possibly rival gangs involved in this, and certainly we think so, in this one. We know that there's been a running gun battle between two gangs,” said Judd.

Seventeen minutes later, at around 3:09 a.m., deputies responded to another drive-by in the Lake Pierce Ranchettes subdivision. Thirty-seven ammunition casings were found, of which 27 struck the house, most striking the bedrooms.

A 14-year-old girl was struck in the thigh and buttocks. The 12-year-old was shot in the arm. Both were taken to a local hospital, where they were treated for their injuries and later released.

It is believed the suspects targeted the wrong house.

“To think that you put your two children to bed. 12 and 14 and some idiots. Who are wanting to retaliate for another event, come by and shoot up any house but shoot up the wrong house where these folks are just trying to live life,” said Judd.

Walton said these shootings are unsettling. “It needs to stop. No bullets don’t know nobody,” she said. “Too many children, these children ride on go-carts and all kinds of stuff out here.”

Investigators say it is not clear whether the shootings are related. They are offering a $3000 reward to help catch the suspects.

If you have any information about either of these shootings, contact Heartland Crimestoppers.