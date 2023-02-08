Watch Now
Truck crashes into Lakeland building, partially shutting down road

Lakeland truck into building WFTS.jpg
WFTS
Lakeland truck into building WFTS.jpg
Lakeland truck into building WFTS 3.jpg
Posted at 7:34 AM, Feb 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-08 07:34:04-05

LAKELAND, Fla. — A truck crashed into a building on Wednesday morning in Lakeland, prompting a partial road closure.

Lakeland truck into building WFTS 4.jpg

The truck crashed into the Waller Construction & Design Center, located on South Florida Avenue.

The Lakeland Police Department is asking drivers to take alternate routes while they shut down the road between Patterson Street and Belmar Street. They also stated that they could not confirm the condition of anyone involved in the crash.

There is also a damaged police cruiser nearby, as well as a second car, but it's unclear if they were involved in the crash.

Lakeland truck into building WFTS 2.jpg

