FORT MEADE, Fla. — A train derailed in Fort Meade early Tuesday morning near a Mosaic Plant.

The sheriff's office said it happened at 1:47 a.m. on Mt. Pisgah Road; 10 cars came off the track.

There were no reported injuries. Officials said there wasn't a hazmat situation or impacts to traffic.

