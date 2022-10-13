'The vest saved his life': Polk deputy in 'great' condition after shooting, sheriff says

DAVENPORT, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said a deputy is alive after a shooting Wednesday night in Davenport because of his bulletproof vest.

Judd said the deputy was shot in the chest by a suspect involved in a family disturbance. The vest stopped the bullet, and the deputy was taken to Lakeland Regional, where Judd said he's in "great" condition.

Judd said two deputies responded to the family disturbance in the Tanglewood Preserve subdivision around 10 p.m. When they arrived, the suspect wasn't there, but he later came back.

Judd said the suspect, identified as Gabriel Batista, 41, drove by the two marked patrol cars and confronted the deputies. Batista, according to Judd, has his hands behind his back and refused to show them to deputies.

While one of the deputies prepared to tase Batista, he shot at the other deputy, authorities said. The deputy returned fire, and Batista dropped the weapon. He was not injured.

Batista was arrested and will be "charged accordingly," Judd said. More information on the shooting is expected to be released on Thursday afternoon.

Judd said the deputy who was injured is expected to be released from the hospital later on Thursday.