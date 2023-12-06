Texas man injured in Auburndale shooting deemed self-defense

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Auburndale Police said a man from Texas was injured in a shooting on Sunday that has been deemed self-defense.

Police said on Wednesday that Juan Jose Martinez, 36, from San Marcos, Texas, was shot after he reached into the victim's vehicle and hit him in the face. He was shot once in the abdomen, police said. His injuries aren't considered life-threatening.

Police said it happened at a 7-Eleven at 420 Magnolia Avenue just before 11 p.m. According to police, the victim and Martinez don't know each other, and it's unclear what led up to the altercation.

According to a press release, officers were initially called to the 7-Eleven in reference to a shooting. While on the way, they were called to a Best Western a few minutes away, where the caller said a person had been shot.

Police said at the hotel, they found Martinez in the parking lot. Polk County Fire Rescue responded, and he was taken to the hospital.

Officers then went to the gas station, where they found the shooter and several witnesses. Police said surveillance video at the gas station and witness testimony led them to determine the shooting was self-defense.

When Martinez gets released from the hospital, police said he'll be taken to the Polk County Jail. He's charged with burglary conveyance with a battery, a first-degree felony.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident, please contact Detective Adair at (863) 965-5555, or if you have information and would like to remain anonymous, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-400-TIPS (8477).