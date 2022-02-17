Teen channels grief through wrestling after brother's tragic death

POLK COUNTY, Fla — Quinyale "Miguel" Gore may be soft-spoken in our interview. But that's probably because does most of his "talking" on the wrestling mat.

And his mom, Yaica Irizarry, tells us that he's gotten so fluent that he just placed second in Polk county for it.

"Just the motivation he has, I want him to know how proud I am of him," she said.

But lately, for 17-year-old Quinyale that motivation has come from a place of grief after his older brother, Einlazer, was hit and killed in October while walking on 1st Street Northwest in Kathleen.

"It's important because...You know...He's not here." said Quinyale.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), just two months later a second man, Antonio Smiley, was also hit and killed on that same road. PCSO is still looking for the driver in that case.

With his brother looking down over him, Quinyale reminisces on happier times.

"He always told me he wanted to be a rapper, and I was like 'go-ahead,'" he laughed.

It comes as Yaica puts out a renewed call to the county for sidewalks, lighting, and stricter speed limits on that road.

"The county needs to look, that these are people. You're looking at how much money or 'we're spending how much money on this and that.' Well, how much money does a family have to use to bury a child?"

Last month Gore's family met with the Polk County Sidewalk Advisory Committee to discuss those proposed safety changes.

The committee said they were looking into those safety measures, but added that they wouldn't be able to vote on anything until August.

In the meantime, the families of both men who were killed are encouraging people to sign a petition to help boost support for their cause.

Heartland Crime Stoppers is also seeking information related to Antonio Smiley's case.