Teen battling cancer becomes honorary Polk County deputy in quest for World Record

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Texas teen who drew national attention when he became an honorary Secret Service agent has now made his way to Polk County on his quest for a world record.

Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel, 13, was sworn in for the 914th time. Sheriff Grady Judd made DJ an honorary Polk County deputy on Friday.

“Well, my goal was 100, and I'm well past that,” said DJ.

DJ has been battling brain cancer since 2018. At the time, doctors said he only had five months to live.

“When I was first diagnosed with this, I didn’t show no signs. In 2018, I couldn’t walk or talk,” said DJ.

It has always been his dream to become a police officer. Since his diagnosis, DJ and his dad have been on a mission to live out that dream. His father hopes DJ’s story will inspire others.

“Just using his story to help somebody out. I don't know how many people we’ve touched with our story that may have given up. The fight is only hard if you believe that,” said Theodis Daniel.

The Houston native received national attention when President Donald Trump made him an honorary Secret Service agent during a joint speech to Congress earlier this month.

“We thought we were there for a speech and it turned into something else that was very amazing,” Daniel said.

DJ has had 13 surgeries on his head and will be treated for three new tumors.

That’s not stopping him from reaching his goal of being sworn in at 1,000 police agencies and making it into the Guinness Book of World Records.

“Just like I say, I'm going to keep going until my gas tank runs out, and that’s when God calls you home,” DJ said.