Talbot House will open homeless shelter for women and children in Winter Haven

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Jackie Gallaga found herself homeless last year, after being hospitalized and not able to work.

"I have epilepsy and I have seizures regularly. I was trying to manage as a single mom and ended up losing my footing. My apartment had burned down,” said Gallaga.

The single mother of two struggled to find a shelter designed for women with young children, until finally stumbling across Talbot House.

“I didn’t have any idea of where to even look. This was one of the few places I saw info on. There are very few that say anything about accepting children,” said Gallaga.

Talbot House Ministries in Lakeland offers emergency shelter and various housing programs for people experiencing homelessness.

“Talbot House is in the midst of expanding our services. We've been wanting to go out to Winter Haven, so this was perfect for us,” said Deborah Cozzetti, Talbot House Ministries director of programs.

The non-profit organization just purchased the Salvation Army's former shelter in Winter Haven for $1 million. The emergency shelter closed in February due to financial hardships. Leaving Winter Haven without an overnight shelter for unhoused individuals.

Cozzetti said the Winter Haven site will provide shelter for single women and women with children.

“We know that women and children is a growing population of the homeless that are out there. We have young mothers living in their cars with their children,” said Cozzetti.

The plan is to create pods to house family units together and a dorm for single women. A playground and other amenities for children will also be on campus. After major renovations the shelter's maximum occupancy will be 82 people.

“It's an emergency shelter and residential. If all they need is just overnight and they say, 'hey I just needed a place or 24 hours.' They may be there for 3-6 months, or a little bit longer,” Cozzetti said.

Talbot House's Winter Haven shelter will open in 2025 once renovations are complete.