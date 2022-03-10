Suspects caught on video breaking into several vehicles at Winter Haven apartment complex

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Winter Haven police are searching for two suspects caught on video breaking into several vehicles outside of an apartment complex early Monday morning.

According to police, the two people arrived at the Lake Buckeye Apartments at 4:15 a.m. in a white newer model Ford Expedition or Explorer with chrome wheels. Video shows them get out of the vehicle and walk through the area looking for open vehicles.

Police said the suspects broke the back door window in one truck to steal items inside.

Police said the suspects even hid when a vehicle drove through the parking lot before they continued their "dastardly deeds."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Roe at 863-287-7424.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers:

* Call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)

* From your cell phone, dial **TIPS

* Or visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on "Submit A Tip,"

* Or download the free "P3tips" app on your smartphone or tablet.

You will always remain anonymous when you send a tip through Crime Stoppers and you are eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

