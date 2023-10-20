Suspected Lakeland gang members arrested for 38 car burglaries, stealing guns

LAKELAND, Fla. — Several guns have ended up in the wrong hands following a string of car burglaries in Lakeland.

Shavonne Ferguson’s community was one of the Lakeland neighborhoods hit by gang members breaking into cars.

“It’s beginning to feel not safe anymore,” said Ferguson.

Ferguson said the rise in gang activity happening in south Lakeland is alarming.

“I didn’t know it was so close to home. Maybe on the north side, but not so close to home. Yeah, it’s scary,” Ferguson said.

Related Story: PCSO arrests 6 people for 38 car burglaries in 'Gangs & Guns' operation

The burglaries and thefts occurred over four days in Reflections West, Christina Oaks, Highlands Crossing, and Mission Hills neighborhoods.

According to Polk County Sheriff investigators, six suspected gang members were arrested in Operation Gang and Guns. The youngest ring leader was just 16 years old at the time of the crime.

Detectives said the suspects committed at least 38 car burglaries in south Lakeland.

Many burglaries were to lock vehicles, and the suspects forced entry using a window punch to smash car windows. Deputies said the suspects were looking to steal firearms left inside vehicles.

Seven guns were stolen, and only two have been recovered so far.

“I would suggest to you that there are going to be robberies, carjackings, drive-by shootings by the stolen firearms because people didn’t lock their cars or didn’t take their guns into their homes at night,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Earlier this year, local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies formed a gang task force focused on investigating and arresting groups in Polk County that engage in violence.

“We’ve had the gang task force in effect probably six or eight months. We’ve seen a reduction in drive-bys. We've seen a lot more people go to jail,” Judd said.