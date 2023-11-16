Watch Now
Suspect in custody after fire engulfs part of Lakeland strip mall

Posted at 12:55 PM, Nov 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-16 12:55:34-05

LAKELAND, Fla. — A suspect is in custody after a fire engulfed part of a strip mall in Lakeland Wednesday night.

Polk County Fire Rescue said firefighters responded to the fire at 2940 South Combee Road around 9:47 p.m.

Sixteen crews immediately encountered heavy flames but quickly gained control of the fire and prevented it from spreading to other businesses.

Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff's Office told crews that they saw a possible suspect igniting the fire on surveillance video.

PCSO then took a suspect into custody who was believed to be involved.

