Suspect dead in Auburndale officer-involved shooting

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — A man accused of threatening Auburndale Police officers while armed with a knife is dead after a shooting on Tuesday night, according to Sheriff Grady Judd.

Judd said the shooting involved a Polk County K9 deputy and two Auburndale Police officers. It happened just before 9 a.m. near the entrance of the West Ridge mobile home park.

The suspect was identified as 55-year-old Angelo Curcione. Judd said Curcione was a "violent, dangerous felon" who was recently released from prison in New Jersey for the attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

According to Judd, there was a 911 call around 8:43 p.m. from a woman who said her boyfriend tried to stab her with a knife. Two officers with Auburndale Police responded and arrived at the scene minutes later, Judd said. On their way, they were told Curcione ran away from the scene.

Judd said a Polk County K9 deputy who was in the area also responded. According to Judd and Auburndale Police Chief Terry Storie, the departments share the same radio channel and hear the same calls for service.

The deputy and the officers tracked the suspect for 11 minutes, Judd said, and ended up at the entrance of the neighborhood where the K9 alerted.

After the K9 alerted, Judd said Curcione jumped from a bush with a knife in an "attack fashion." As he "aggressively" approached the officers and the deputy, Judd said that Curcione said, "shoot me, kill me."

The deputy and both officers fired, Judd said. Curcione was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured.

The 10th Judicial Circuit Officer Involved Deadly Incident Task Force is investigating the shooting.

More information is expected to be released on Wednesday.

Storie said the outcome was a great example of the working relationship between the sheriff's office and the police department.