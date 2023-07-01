Suspect charged in shooting after standoff in Lakeland

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Lakeland Police Department (LPD) responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Chestnut Woods Drive on Friday.

LPD found a 35-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victim was taken to Lakeland Regional Health, authorities said.

According to LPD, the victim and a woman had driven to the location to visit a relative. The woman passenger stayed inside the vehicle while the victim started to speak to his relative outside of the apartment's driveway area.

The suspect, Miguel Angel Ruiz Borges, began to argue when Borges shot the victim, authorities said.

LPD said, despite being shot, the victim could overpower Borges and take his gun from him.

According to authorities, Borges fled on foot and entered a nearby apartment.

The woman who lived in the apartment barricaded herself and her three-year-old child inside a bedroom.

When officers arrived at the scene, they assisted the woman and her child to climb through the bedroom window to safety outside.

Borges eventually surrendered to authorities and was taken to the Polk County Jail, charged with Aggravated Battery of a Person with a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm by a Delinquent, and Unarmed Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling.

Authorities said the victim was stable and is expected to recover.