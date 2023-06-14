Study shows challenges facing Polk County, fastest-growing county in Florida

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — People are picking up and planting roots in the Bay Area in record numbers, and Polk County seems more prevalent than most.

“A lot of the growth is in a younger demographic. Younger families,” said Callie Neslund, president and CEO of GiveWell Community Foundation.

A study by the GiveWell Community Foundation and United Way of Central Florida shows Polk County is the fastest-growing county in Florida and the seventh fastest-growing in the nation.

“In the last ten years, the county has grown by 20%, and it is anticipated to grow by another 20% in the next ten years,” Neslund said.

With rapid growth comes growing pains. The United Community Needs Assessment report used surveys of 2,100 Polk County residents and focus groups on identifying residents' most urgent challenges. Competitive wages, education, and affordable housing topped the list.

“About a third of our residents are considered housing-cost burdened. That means they are spending more than 30% of their take-home pay on housing costs, their mortgage, and rent payment,” Neslund explained.

With growth not slowing down, Lakeland Mayor Bill Mutz said this underscores the need for updated transportation infrastructure.

“A little wider roads, more roundabouts, more multi-transit stops, more bike paths, and build those things in as you go,” he said.

The report also highlighted the need for mental healthcare services and food security.

Leaders said identifying these critical community needs will help municipalities implement initiatives to address them as more people choose to call Polk County home.

"Polk County is a great place to live, and we saw that in some of our focus groups. Now the charge is on us to figure out how do we sustain that,” Neslund said.