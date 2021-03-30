Students create COVID-19 help guide with access to 200 resources in one place

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Finding COVID-19 assistance can be overwhelming. To help make life easier, an honor society at Polk State College created a COVID-19 Help guide with 200 resources all in one place, everything from mental health to transportation.

“Assistance with rent, housing, paying other bills as well as food, clothing, things like that,” said Tori Rutherford, Vice President of Leadership of Phi Theta Kappa Xi Pi Honor Society.

Polk State students can access the resource guide through Canvas, the college’s learning management system. The public can just visit the school’s website.

Rutherford said months of research went into creating the help guide.

“Going on the internet and having to look for help in any aspect is very hard because there’s so much information coming at you. Having that in one place is not only easier to understand, the way it’s set up. And having the links to the organization makes it very easy, but also very easy to share with others,” said Rutherford.

They’ll be sharing it with all of the schools in the Polk County School District.

“Hopefully that will help many of our students, the over 100,00 students in the Polk County School District be able to get any assistance that way as well,” said Anthony Cornett, Phi Theta Kappa Xi Pi Advisor.

The students won two awards for compiling and disseminating this information. They plan to keep the COVID-19 guide up to date as the community continues to recover from the pandemic.

