Standoff ensues as armed suspect refuses to surrender in Fort Meade

Posted at 9:23 PM, Sep 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-01 21:23:09-04

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) responded to an “armed disturbance” at an 8th Street NE residence in Fort Meade on Friday evening.

According to PCSO, three men, related to each other, were inside the home when a fight broke out around 4:00 p.m. The suspect was armed with a handgun.

The other two family members could leave the house uninjured, police said.

Authorities said the armed suspect is alone in the home and refuses to come out.

The PSCO SWAT team is on scene and negotiating with the suspect to surrender at this time.

Check back for further details.

