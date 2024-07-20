Speed, impaired driving suspected in fatal Davenport crash: PCSO

DAVENPORT, Fla. — Speed and impaired driving were suspected in a Davenport crash that killed a Jacksonville mother on Friday, authorities said.

The crash that occurred at around 7:54 p.m. on North Ridge Trail is being investigated by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) Traffic Homicide Investigations.

A preliminary investigation showed that a 2024 Nissan sedan driven by Tiffany Alexander West, 36, of Orlando, left the roadway at a 90-degree corner while traveling at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle went over a guardrail, through a fence, and struck a tree.

Alicia Carmona, 39, of Jacksonville, was a passenger who was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Carmona’s two children, a girl, and a boy, ages 15 and 10, respectively, were injured. They were both taken to a hospital in stable condition.

West was taken to a hospital with facial fractures.

A traffic homicide detective said West showed signs of impairment. A sample of her blood was obtained for testing.

The crash remains under investigation, and criminal charges are expected.

North Ridge Trail was closed for about five hours while detectives worked at the scene.