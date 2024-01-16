Watch Now
SPCA partnering with Sheriff Grady Judd on new spay and neuter program for animals

Posted at 6:18 PM, Jan 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-16 18:18:58-05
  • SPCA Florida wants to reduce the number of animals coming into the Polk County Animal Control shelter and end euthanasia
  • SPCA is partnering with Sheriff Grady for its new Spay and Neuter Program
  • Low-income residents who qualify for the Grady Judd Spay and Neuter Program will pay $45 per cat
  • SPCA Florida’s aims to spay/neuter an additional 4,000 pets this year
  • SPCA also seeks to raise $300,000 for the Grady Judd Spay and Neuter Program
