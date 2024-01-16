SPCA partnering with Sheriff Grady Judd on new spay and neuter program for animals

Posted at 6:18 PM, Jan 16, 2024

SPCA Florida wants to reduce the number of animals coming into the Polk County Animal Control shelter and end euthanasia

SPCA is partnering with Sheriff Grady for its new Spay and Neuter Program

Low-income residents who qualify for the Grady Judd Spay and Neuter Program will pay $45 per cat

SPCA Florida’s aims to spay/neuter an additional 4,000 pets this year

SPCA also seeks to raise $300,000 for the Grady Judd Spay and Neuter Program

