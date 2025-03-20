Social Security changes prompting fear and frustration

WASHINGTON — A new plan announced this week by the Social Security Administration to require in-person identity checks for millions of recipients while also closing offices is sparking fear among seniors across Florida.

According to ABC News, the new plan will impact anyone who needs to verify their bank information with the agency, as well as families with children who receive Social Security benefits and cannot verify a child's information on the SSA website, 'my Social Security.'

At the same time this change was announced, 47 Social Security Administration field offices have been tabbed for closure this year with some closing as early as next month, the Associated Press reported.

The changes are reportedly to combat fraud and waste within the system, which President Donald Trump has claimed is widespread. However, the numbers cited by the president have been widely criticized and, in many cases, debunked.

According to the White House, the Social Security Administration posts $100 million in direct deposit fraud each year.

But, ABC News reported that "congressional testimony from an official with the SSA inspector general in May 2023 said that 'from January 2013 through May 2018 fraudsters redirected $33.5 million in benefits intended for 20,878 beneficiaries' and made unauthorized direct deposit changes through the agency's website."

The agency distributes roughly $1.6 trillion in old-age and disability benefits annually.