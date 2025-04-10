Watch Now
Smoke from structure fire causes traffic delays in Winter Haven

<p>A fire engine races to the scene of an emergency.</p>
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Officials said the smoke from a structure fire is causing traffic delays in Winter Haven.

The Winter Haven Fire Department is currently working the fire at Avenue L NE and E Lake Silver Drive NE.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area if possible. There are no injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.


