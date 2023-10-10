Six suspects arrested during undercover operation in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A multi-agency, week-long undercover operation targeting people who prey on children yielded the arrest of six people, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

According to PSCO, undercover detectives posed as children or guardians of children on several social media platforms, apps, and online dating sites to investigate those who prey upon and travel to meet children for unlawful sexual activity.

Detectives said the suspects communicated online with and solicited who they thought were children or guardians. According to authorities, six suspects traveled to an undercover location in Polk County on separate occasions to engage in sexual activity with minors.

PCSO said three of the six suspects wanted to pay an adult hundreds of dollars to have sex with who they thought was a child; those three were charged with human trafficking.

Officials said three suspects brought condoms to the undercover location, and three admitted to being married and had children.

Authorities said those who were arrested were all from the Central Florida area.

In total, detectives filed 22 felony charges against the suspects.

Suspects Arrested:



Jairo Muniz, 40, of Kissimmee, FL

Timothy Wellman, 36, of Ohio (recently moved to FL)

Feras Klisli, 49, of Davenport, FL

Douglas Da Silva, 46, of Windermere, FL

Trevor Walker, 33, of Orlando, FL

Douglas Cooley, 26, of Apopka, FL

The charges included traveling to meet a minor for sex, attempted lewd battery, use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony, and human trafficking among others.