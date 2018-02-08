Six Polk County schools who graded D or F could turn private if 2017-18 grades do not improve

The future of six Polk County schools will be decided in June.

For the past three years Bartow Middle, Garner Elementary, Griffin Elementary, Kathleen Middle, Lake Alfred Polytech Academy and Lake Marion Creek Middle have all struggled with grades.

Each of the schools listed above has produced grades of D or F for three years in a row.

The state mandated that the Polk County School Board develop a plan to improve the schools’ grade to C or better during the 2017-18 school year.

If that stipulation is not met this year the board only has three options:

Close the schools and transferring students to higher performing schools Closing the schools and reopening them as charter schools Hiring an external operator(s) to manage the schools

According to the school board, if the schools do not meet a C or higher, they will be choosing to hire a private contractor.

“Because it would cause the least disruption to the schools and their surrounding communities and would allow the district the greatest amount of flexibility” a press release sited the schools reasoning for the choice.

The Polk County Public Schools has interviewed three external operator companies. A selection has not yet been made.

A recommendation will be made on February 13.

A press conference will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday to address these developments.