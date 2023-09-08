Watch Now
Sinkhole in Lakeland reopens for second time this year

Posted at 1:17 PM, Sep 08, 2023
LAKELAND, Fla. — A sinkhole in Polk County reopened again Friday morning.

The sheriff's office said there are signs the sinkhole has filled with some water but said it's a private property issue. No other information was released.

There are currently roadblocks in the area of Scott Lake Road in Lakeland after it reopened. We're still waiting on more details from officials on the exact closures and how long they expect them to last.

Having also closed down roads in June, this marks the second time the sinkhole has reopened this year.

But neighbors near Scott Lake have been dealing with the repercussions for even longer. In 2006, multiple sinkholes on the lake bottom opened up, which partially drained the lake, damaged homes, and sank a gazebo.

Earlier this year, another sinkhole in the Tampa Bay area opened. The sinkhole in Seffer that reopened in July originally opened in 2013 and made national headlines when it killed a 36-year-old man who was asleep in bed. The hole opened, and the floor collapsed beneath him.

